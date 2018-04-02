LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Clippers and owner Steve Ballmer will be donating millions of dollars to the Department of Recreation and Parks Foundation to renovate hundreds of public basketball courts throughout the city, officials announced Monday.

The donation aims to help in the renovation of nearly 350 basketball courts over the next three years.

🚨SPECIAL ANNOUNCEMENT!!!🚨 The L.A. Clippers and Steve and Connie Ballmer are making a multi-million dollar gift to the city that will fund the updating of indoor and outdoor basketball courts across the city. For more info: https://t.co/EvCh8FS05s#ClippersHomeCourt pic.twitter.com/Q3hmBqyZ8r — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) April 2, 2018

“Mayor Garcetti asked if the Clippers would play a role and help give opportunity to kids, and we were happy to step up,” said Ballmer in a press release. “We believe every kid should have a shot at the American Dream, and youth sports opportunities can absolutely play a role in that.”

The project will focus on the renovation and restoration of 108 indoor courts and 236 outdoor courts throughout Los Angeles.

“Sports have always been an incredible vehicle for social change, and this gift is an extraordinary investment in our children and communities,” said L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti.

The repairs are expected to be complete sometime in 2021.