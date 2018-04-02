BOYLE HEIGHTS (CBSLA) — A new, much-needed housing complex opened in Boyle Heights Monday, and the mayor was there to talk about L.A.’s housing crisis.

Mayor Eric Garcetti cut the ribbon at the Cielito Lindo Apartments located at East First and Soto streets.

“Here in Boyle Heights, we are not powerless; we are powerful,” said Garcetti Monday. “This apartment complex shows that here in Los Angeles, we will address our toughest crisis, our most pressing crisis — that of affordable housing.”

The building will house 50 low-income families who earn between 30 and 50 percent of the median income in the area.

The East L.A. Community Corporation is behind the development project and plans to build a similar structure next door. The complex is located in front of the Metro Gold Line Soto Station.

ELACC worked with the families relocated during the construction so they could be able to come back through a “right of return” program.

Boyle Heights has been at the center of heated debate about housing and gentrification over the past few years.

Cielito Lindo is ELACC’s sixth development along the rail line.

