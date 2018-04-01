PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Jury selection will begin Monday in Bill Cosby’s sexual assault retrial.

On March 30, the judge implied he might not let the jury hear about Cosby’s prior testimony.

In it, Cosby talked about giving quaaludes to women before sex. That’s a setback for prosecutors, who are trying to make him look like a serial predator.

The judge says he won’t make a decision on that until it’s brought up at the retrial.

As many as five women will testify against Cosby.

He’s accused of drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand at his home in 2004.

The retrial begins April 9.