LOS ANGELES (CNET.com) — Google Maps has always been good at tracking things down. For April Fools’ Day, it’s helping the world find Waldo, the elusive star of the Where’s Waldo illustrated book series.

You can update your Maps app on your smartphone or go to the Google Maps desktop version to get started. Look for the candy-cane-striped dude waving at you from the side of the screen, click him and hit play to get going on a globe-trotting adventure.

Waldo isn’t alone on Google Maps. His friends Wenda, the dog Woof and Wizard Whitebeard are along for the ride. The dastardly villain Odlaw is hiding out, too.

The game will whisk you around to various locations where you’ll have to squint your way through Waldo illustrations to find all the characters.