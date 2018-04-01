BREA (CBSLA) — Many Sunday were expected to attend what’s said to be the largest Easter egg hunt in Orange County.

The event was expected to get underway at 10 a.m. at Brea Junior High School Park. Organizers say the Easter egg hunt will include over 25,000 eggs that have been filled with toys or candy.

Daniel Mendoza, the pastor, said the event was in its 4th year, and will feature games and prizes. It’s sold-out.

About 15 minutes away, the 66th annual Easter Sunrise Service took place at Knott’s Berry Farm with hundreds of people in attendance.