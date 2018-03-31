Filed Under:Santa Paula, Ventura County

SANTA PAULA (AP) — Officials say two people have been killed after a homebuilt airplane crashed into a shed outside the Southern California city of Santa Paula.

Ventura County fire Capt. Stan Ziegler says the two-seat aircraft went down Saturday afternoon. It was a clear and sunny day.

He says the two people were pronounced dead when firefighters got to the scene less than a mile from Santa Paula Airport.

Santa Paula is roughly 65 miles (105 kilometers) northwest of Los Angeles.

Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Ian Gregor says the plane was a homebuilt Vans RV-6A that caught fire after it went down.

Gregot says the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

Weather Team
Goldstein Tipline
#CBSLA

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch