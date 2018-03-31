LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kenta Maeda struck out 10 over five innings, and the Los Angeles Dodgers finally found their offense to beat the San Francisco Giants 5-0 on Saturday night for their first win of the season.

After striking out 18 times in a pair of 1-0 defeats to open the season, the Dodgers got the loudest cheers in the first inning for a sacrifice fly by Yasiel Puig that scored their first run off Derek Holland (0-1). Matt Kemp followed with an RBI single to make it 2-0.

Maeda (1-0) allowed five hits and walked one. He faced baserunners in every inning except the fifth.

Joe Panik, whose solo homers beat the Dodgers in the first two games, hit into a game-ending double play in the ninth.

