MONTEREY PARK (CBSLA) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation is on the search for a bold robber targeting banks in the San Gabriel Valley, and he’s leaving behind plenty of photo evidence of his heists.

The Los Angeles office of the FBI tweeted images of the man they’ve dubbed as “the last-minute bandit” because of his penchant for hitting the banks right around closing time.

Agents and partners with @LASDHQ and @MontereyParkPD are seeking suspect linked to robbery today in #montereypark and two on Friday in #cityofindustry and #rowlandheights. If you can id this suspect, please call us any time at 3104776565 with tips. #wantedwednesday pic.twitter.com/NlkdSuJa9t — FBI LosAngeles (@FBILosAngeles) March 29, 2018

The suspect hit Cathay Bank in Monterey Park Wednesday. Last Friday, he robbed two banks in City of Industry and Rowland Heights.

The man, seen in security footage smiling directly into the camera, has not shown a weapon during the robberies. Instead, police said the man hands a note to the bank tellers threatening them with a weapon.

“I’m sure he won’t get away with it for very long,” said one bank patron. “Those are some very clear pictures.”

Witnesses told police they saw the man casing a bank in Rowland Heights.

Anyone with information is urged to call the FBI at (310)477-6565.