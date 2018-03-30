MONTEREY PARK (CBSLA) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation is on the search for a bold robber targeting banks in the San Gabriel Valley, and he’s leaving behind plenty of photo evidence of his heists.
The Los Angeles office of the FBI tweeted images of the man they’ve dubbed as “the last-minute bandit” because of his penchant for hitting the banks right around closing time.
The suspect hit Cathay Bank in Monterey Park Wednesday. Last Friday, he robbed two banks in City of Industry and Rowland Heights.
The man, seen in security footage smiling directly into the camera, has not shown a weapon during the robberies. Instead, police said the man hands a note to the bank tellers threatening them with a weapon.
“I’m sure he won’t get away with it for very long,” said one bank patron. “Those are some very clear pictures.”
Witnesses told police they saw the man casing a bank in Rowland Heights.
Anyone with information is urged to call the FBI at (310)477-6565.