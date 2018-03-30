Filed Under:Bank Robber, City Of Industry, Monterey Park, Rowland Heights, San Gabriel Valley

MONTEREY PARK (CBSLA) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation is on the search for a bold robber targeting banks in the San Gabriel Valley, and he’s leaving behind plenty of photo evidence of his heists.

The Los Angeles office of the FBI tweeted images of the man they’ve dubbed as “the last-minute bandit” because of his penchant for hitting the banks right around closing time.

The suspect hit Cathay Bank in Monterey Park Wednesday. Last Friday, he robbed two banks in City of Industry and Rowland Heights.

The man, seen in security footage smiling directly into the camera, has not shown a weapon during the robberies. Instead, police said the man hands a note to the bank tellers threatening them with a weapon.

“I’m sure he won’t get away with it for very long,” said one bank patron. “Those are some very clear pictures.”

Witnesses told police they saw the man casing a bank in Rowland Heights.

Anyone with information is urged to call the FBI at (310)477-6565.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

Weather Team
Goldstein Tipline
#CBSLA

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch