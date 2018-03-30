SOUTH LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A woman believed to be in her 70s who authorities first had thought died from a heart attack Friday is now suspected to have been the victim of a homicide, police said.

The woman’s body was discovered about 4 p.m. at her home in the 5900 block of West Boulevard, south of Slauson Avenue and east of Crenshaw Boulevard, by firefighters, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Tony Im said.

Firefighters called police who determined the woman had been killed about 3:30 p.m., Im said. Her name was withheld by police but was identified by family members of Freddie Brandon, 78.

Police found nothing stolen from the home, Im said.

A motive for the attack was unknown. No suspect information was available, Im said.

