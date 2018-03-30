Love Never Dies Utica, NY

Los Angeles constantly impresses with a steady stream of unique events for families, couples and more. No matter what you choose to do, you’re sure to have a blast, but this week in particular, take advantage of the many art exhibits and foodie events before the weekend rolls around, bringing a gala, a themed fair, horse races and opening night at the beautiful Greek Theatre.

Monday, April 2



Safari Days

L.A. Zoo, Los Angeles

www.lazoo.org

In honor of spring break, children can enjoy a fun day at the zoo with some of the world’s most interesting animals, sharing stories with other kids about the experiences they had throughout the day. It’s open to children from kindergarten to sixth grade. L.A. Zoo, Los AngelesIn honor of spring break, children can enjoy a fun day at the zoo with some of the world’s most interesting animals, sharing stories with other kids about the experiences they had throughout the day. It’s open to children from kindergarten to sixth grade. An Evening with Sean Penn

New Roads School, Santa Monica

www.newroads.org

Well-known actor Sean Penn will be on site to discuss his debut novel, titled “Bob Honey Who Just Do Stuff.” The dark comedy follows a disillusioned man who works as a killer for the United States government. “An Undivided Heart”

Atwater Village Theatre, Los Angeles

www.echotheatercompany.com

Set in Massachusetts in the early 1990s, this play by Yusuf Toropov takes place during the Catholic Church and toxic drinking water scandals that rocked the area at that time. It follows both a priest and a young widow in a story that is both a mystery and a thriller.

Tuesday, April 3



The Museum of Selfies

The Museum of Selfies, Glendale

www.themuseumofselfies.com

While many believe selfies are a new trend, the art of taking (or painting) a picture of yourself has actually been around for thousands of years. Learn about the history of self-portraits while taking some fun snaps with the interactive exhibits. The Museum of Selfies, GlendaleWhile many believe selfies are a new trend, the art of taking (or painting) a picture of yourself has actually been around for thousands of years. Learn about the history of self-portraits while taking some fun snaps with the interactive exhibits. Tennis and Pickleball Clinic for Kids

MaryAnn’s Cardio Tennis, Sherman Oaks

www.maryannstennis.com

While the kids are on spring break, enroll them in tennis or pickleball to keep them active and healthy. Each session is two days a week for two hours, and there are both beginning and advanced classes. Tuesday’s session will continue on Thursday. Billy Hart In Solo Concert

Jan Popper Theater, Los Angeles

www.schoenbergtheaters.com

An experienced jazz drummer, Billy Hart, will take the stage for a solo performance that includes songs by artists like Otis Redding, Shirley Horn, the Montgomery Brothers and Miles Davis. This is a rare solo concert as he usually performs with the Billy Hart Quartet.

Wednesday, April 4



Succulent Garden Workshop

Bo-Beau Kitchen + Roof Tap, Long Beach

www.plantnite.com

Create your own terrarium in this fun Plate Nite workshop. You’ll be given a wooden or glass container, three succulents and step-by-step instructions on making and taking care of your garden. Then, once you’ve planted them, you’ll decorate your terrarium to make it your own. Bo-Beau Kitchen + Roof Tap, Long BeachCreate your own terrarium in this fun Plate Nite workshop. You’ll be given a wooden or glass container, three succulents and step-by-step instructions on making and taking care of your garden. Then, once you’ve planted them, you’ll decorate your terrarium to make it your own. The Collective Foodie: Eat. Learn. Mingle

Angel City Brewery, Los Angeles

www.angelcitybrewery.com

Learn from bloggers and entrepreneurs what it takes to keep a business relevant while you sample delights from local restaurants, dessert shops and craft breweries. Guests will also take home a swag bag filled with goodies from local businesses. “Glenn Waggner The Existential Afterparty”

Neutra Institute Museum and Gallery, Silver Lake Heights

www.neutra.org

Through April 15, catch this solo exhibition by Glenn Waggner at the Neutra office-building gallery. The paintings feature psychologically-charged scenes and spontaneous gestures that create paintings that can be interpreted by each viewer.

Thursday, April 5



“To the Edges of the Earth” Talk and Book Signing

The Huntington Library, Art Collections and Botanical Gardens, San Marino

www.huntington.org

Edward J. Larson, a Pulitzer Prize-winning historian, will be on site to discuss his new book with a free lecture focusing on the expeditions to far-off lands in the early 1900s. He will stick around to sign copies afterward too. The Huntington Library, Art Collections and Botanical Gardens, San MarinoEdward J. Larson, a Pulitzer Prize-winning historian, will be on site to discuss his new book with a free lecture focusing on the expeditions to far-off lands in the early 1900s. He will stick around to sign copies afterward too. Dwell on Design

Los Angeles Convention Center, Los Angeles

www.dwellondesign.com

Design and architecture professional come together for a three-day convention that is meant to inspire and education. Thursday marks the first day of the event, which features some of the best in furniture, lighting, home office, outdoor and interior design elements. Los Angeles Beer Tour

Various Locations, Los Angeles

www.adventureswithbeer.com

Beer lovers will enjoy this self-guided tour of the Los Angeles beer scene. Use an app to create your own perfect beer-related itinerary then let the program lead you past some of the city’s best landmarks as well. It starts near the Staples Center.

Friday, April 6



Tomatomania

Descanso Gardens, La Cañada Flintridge

www.descansogardens.org

Tomato season is here, and Tomatomania is a great way to celebrate. Pick up some tomato plants of your own during this tomato seedling sale, which features old favorites, heirloom varieties and new unique options. Experts will also provide tips during 10-minute talks on growing tomatoes. Descanso Gardens, La Cañada FlintridgeTomato season is here, and Tomatomania is a great way to celebrate. Pick up some tomato plants of your own during this tomato seedling sale, which features old favorites, heirloom varieties and new unique options. Experts will also provide tips during 10-minute talks on growing tomatoes. L.A. Invents

Natural History Museum, Los Angeles

www.nhm.org

This special series, deemed a “Becoming Los Angeles series,” starts on Friday, offering everything from historical tours and a panel discussion on the discovery of local oil to live performances by Chelsea Jade and Jamila Woods. Sleepless: The Music Center After Hours

Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, Los Angeles

www.musiccenter.org

This two-night event kicks off on Friday, this time celebrating the disco era. There will be large-scale projections from the 1970s, a welcome roller skate performance, dancing to live disco music, makeup stations, disco-inspired movies and more.

Saturday, April 7



“Love Never Dies”

Pantages Theatre, Hollywood

www.hollywoodpantages.com

Through April 22, catch Andrew Lloyd Webber’s sequel to the famous “Phantom of the Opera” as it makes its way to Hollywood. The story is set in New York a decade after the first play, and reunites a married Christine with the Phantom once more. Pantages Theatre, HollywoodThrough April 22, catch Andrew Lloyd Webber’s sequel to the famous “Phantom of the Opera” as it makes its way to Hollywood. The story is set in New York a decade after the first play, and reunites a married Christine with the Phantom once more. Cole Swindell

Greek Theatre, Griffith Park

www.lagreektheatre.com

It’s opening night of the new season at the Greek, and it kicks off with Cole Swindell’s Reason to Drink tour. The country star has a slew of No. 1 singles—including those performed by him and others that he wrote—to showcase that night, and he will be joined by up comers Chris Janson and Lauren Alaina. My Friend’s Place Gala

Hollywood Palladium, Hollywood

www.myfriendsplace.org

Marking its 30th year, the annual My Friend’s Place gala will once again raise money to support homeless youth in Los Angeles. The event will be hosted by Jack Black, and will honor various individuals and organizations alongside fine dining and auctions.

Sunday, April 8



Renaissance Pleasure Faire

Santa Fe Dam Recreation Area, Irwindale

www.renfair.com

This weekend marks the first weekend of this annual fair, which features a variety of shows, activities, games, rides, food and vendors. Dress up like you’re in the Renaissance era and enjoy all of the cultural and historical aspects of this famous fair. Santa Fe Dam Recreation Area, IrwindaleThis weekend marks the first weekend of this annual fair, which features a variety of shows, activities, games, rides, food and vendors. Dress up like you’re in the Renaissance era and enjoy all of the cultural and historical aspects of this famous fair. Tokyo City Cup

Santa Anita Park, Arcadia

www.tokyocitycup.com

Watch world-class thoroughbreds take to the track for a day of competition, but stick around for the many cultural aspects you’ll find during Japanese Family Day. Enjoy traditional food, martial arts, taiko drumming, calligraphy demonstrations, a tea ceremony, yo-yo fishing and more. Mary Lattimore

Union Station, Los Angeles

www.unionstationla.com

The North Patio music series kicks off this Sunday with a performance by Mary Lattimore, a classically trained local artist with two solo albums. Catch her outdoor performance at the train station, but make sure to return over the next two Sundays to see more local musicians.