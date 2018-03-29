Nope – this is no joke! The highly anticipated The Museum of Selfies is opening April, 1 2018. The pop-up museum will showcase over fifteen thought provoking exhibits and a record-breaking selfie stick measuring 90-feet, 6-inches long, extending through the entire length of the museum.

The Museum of Selfies

211 N. Brand Boulevard

Glendale, CA 91203

The museum will be open for a limited two-month engagement starting April 1, 2018.

About

The Museum of Selfies opens its doors in Los Angeles on Sunday, April 1 for a limited two-month engagement. The Museum of Selfies is an interactive pop-up museum that explores the history and cultural phenomenon of the selfie with historical roots dating back 40,000 years to the first depiction of human art. The museum will showcase over fifteen unique exhibits and a record-breaking selfie stick measuring 90-feet, 6 inches long, extending through the entire length of the museum.

Museum Highlights

This pop up museum will have highlights including one-of-a-kind exhibits dedicated to the most popular image categories including:

“high-up selfie,” a vertigo-inducing, rooftop selfie mimicking the top of Los Angeles’ tallest building allowing you to take a high-up selfie without the risk of falling to your death;

the popular “bathroom selfie,” a two-sided room that lacks self-reflection but excellent for trick photography;

the “car selfie” a VW bug covered in mirrors, offering the perfect perspective from every angle and makes you reflect on how many people take selfies while driving.

The “selfie throne” which resembles a familiar pop culture throne made entirely of selfie sticks reflecting the ongoing battle over social media dominance, as well as a “history-of-the-selfie timeline”.

Additional Information

The museum looks into the interesting selfie facts while offering a timeline of the history of selfies taking guests from prehistoric times to the present while exploring the art, history, culture, and science that converged to make selfie culture happen. Museum-visitors can take a trip back in time to a 1920s black and white photo studio or step inside a re-creation of Van Gogh’s famous painting of his bedroom in Arles, France, for a”selfie-op.”

Other Fun Interactions!

The Museum is home of the World’s Longest Selfie Stick!



The museum will offer a number of unique live interactive social experiences. Experience a 3D photo booth allowing museum-goers to pop-out of their social feeds via split depth GIF technology and a social photomosaic turning individual selfies into a work of art, visitors will have everything they need to share their experiences across all social media platforms.

Times & Hours

Wednesday through Friday from 12-8 p.m.

Weekends from 12-10 p.m.

Mondays are closed for buy-outs and private events.

Ticket prices are $25 and kids under three are free.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.themuseumofselfies.com.