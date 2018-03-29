DODGER STADIUM (CBSLA) — Opening day for baseball across the nation and for the Los Angeles Dodgers it’s their home opener. The Boys in Blue are hosting the San Francisco Giants.

As CBSLA’s Jasmine Viel reports, the sewage leak that ended the team’s final spring training game Tuesday night has been fixed.

The Dodgers are looking to bounce back this season after a heartbreaking game seven World Series loss at home to the Houston Astros last October.

It is the earliest opening day start date in MLB history. All 30 teams will be playing today.

The four-game series against the Giants begins with first pitch at 4:08 p.m. The opening ceremony will spotlight the Dodgers’ 60th anniversary in Los Angeles. Kirk Gibson will throw out the ceremonial first pitch.