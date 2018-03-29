(credit: Sean Pavone/shutterstock)

There are certain activities you just have to do in Los Angeles like hiking to the Hollywood Sign, taking photos at LACMA’s Urban Light installation and seeing a movie under the stars. These are our picks for the ultimate LA bucket list!

1.) Hike To The Hollywood Sign

2.) Check Out The L.A. Fair

3.) Eat A Dodger Dog At A Dodgers Game

4.) Spot Celebrities On Your Hike Up Runyon Canyon

5.) Go To A Lakers Game

6.) See A Movie Under The Stars At The Hollywood Forever Cemetery

7.) Work Out At Venice’s Muscle Beach

8.) Take A Studio Tour

9.) See A Show At The Beautiful Walt Disney Concert Hall

10.) Eat Seafood Along PCH (Malibu Seafood, Reel Inn)

11.) Experience Mexican Wrestling: Lucha VaVOOM

12.) Take a Trip To Catalina!

13.) Experience Venice’s First Fridays

14.) Eat Your Way Through DTLA’s Smorgasburg Market On Sundays

15.) See A Stand Up Comedy Show

16.) Take A Stroll Down Hollywood Boulevard’s ‘Hollywood Walk of Fame’

17.) Take A Helicopter Tour Across Los Angeles

18.) Ride the Ferris Wheel At The Santa Monica Pier

19.) Go Paddleboarding Along The Venice Canals

20.) Make A Beach Bonfire At Dockweiler Beach With Friends

21.) See One Of L.A.’s Best Views From The Griffith Observatory

22.) See One Of Malibu’s Waterfalls at Escondido Falls

23.) Go Shopping At The Grove

24.) Check out Christmas Tree Lane In Altadena in December

25.) Eat A Hot Dog At Pink’s

26.) See A USC Football Game At The L.A. Memorial Coliseum

27.) Walk The Gardens At The Huntington Library

28.) See The Rose Parade and Rose Bowl Game

29.) Window Shop Along Rodeo Drive

30.) Visit Micky & Minnie at Disneyland

31.) See A Concert Along The Sunset Strip

32.) Eat At In-N-Out Burger

33.) Walk The Decks Of The Queen Mary In Long Beach

34.) See Some Art At LACMA

35.) Buy Flowers At The Original LA Flower Market In DTLA

36.) See A Concert At The Forum

37.) Eat Korean Tacos At Kogi’s Food Truck

38.) Hike At Will Rogers State Historic Park

39.) Visit Knott’s Berry Farm

40.) Go On Rollercoasters At Six Flags Magic Mountain

41.) Eat At Canter’s Deli

42.) See Downtown LA’s Angel’s Flight

43.) Visit The Bradbury Building

44.) Get A Cupcake From Sprinkles Cupcake ATM

45.) Shop At The Rose Bowl Flea Market

46.) Ride A Train At Travel Town

47.) Browse The Massive Collection of Books At LA Central Library

48.) See The Space Shuttle Endeavor at California Science Center

49.) Take A Swan Boat Out At Echo Park Lake

50.) Visit The Grammy Museum

51.) Eat A Father’s Office Burger

52.) Visit The Beautiful and Iconic Union Station