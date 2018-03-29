There are certain activities you just have to do in Los Angeles like hiking to the Hollywood Sign, taking photos at LACMA’s Urban Light installation and seeing a movie under the stars. These are our picks for the ultimate LA bucket list!
1.) Hike To The Hollywood Sign
2.) Check Out The L.A. Fair
3.) Eat A Dodger Dog At A Dodgers Game
4.) Spot Celebrities On Your Hike Up Runyon Canyon
5.) Go To A Lakers Game
6.) See A Movie Under The Stars At The Hollywood Forever Cemetery
7.) Work Out At Venice’s Muscle Beach
8.) Take A Studio Tour
9.) See A Show At The Beautiful Walt Disney Concert Hall
10.) Eat Seafood Along PCH (Malibu Seafood, Reel Inn)
11.) Experience Mexican Wrestling: Lucha VaVOOM
12.) Take a Trip To Catalina!
13.) Experience Venice’s First Fridays
14.) Eat Your Way Through DTLA’s Smorgasburg Market On Sundays
15.) See A Stand Up Comedy Show
16.) Take A Stroll Down Hollywood Boulevard’s ‘Hollywood Walk of Fame’
17.) Take A Helicopter Tour Across Los Angeles
18.) Ride the Ferris Wheel At The Santa Monica Pier
19.) Go Paddleboarding Along The Venice Canals
20.) Make A Beach Bonfire At Dockweiler Beach With Friends
21.) See One Of L.A.’s Best Views From The Griffith Observatory
22.) See One Of Malibu’s Waterfalls at Escondido Falls
23.) Go Shopping At The Grove
24.) Check out Christmas Tree Lane In Altadena in December
25.) Eat A Hot Dog At Pink’s
26.) See A USC Football Game At The L.A. Memorial Coliseum
27.) Walk The Gardens At The Huntington Library
28.) See The Rose Parade and Rose Bowl Game
29.) Window Shop Along Rodeo Drive
30.) Visit Micky & Minnie at Disneyland
31.) See A Concert Along The Sunset Strip
32.) Eat At In-N-Out Burger
33.) Walk The Decks Of The Queen Mary In Long Beach
34.) See Some Art At LACMA
35.) Buy Flowers At The Original LA Flower Market In DTLA
36.) See A Concert At The Forum
37.) Eat Korean Tacos At Kogi’s Food Truck
38.) Hike At Will Rogers State Historic Park
39.) Visit Knott’s Berry Farm
40.) Go On Rollercoasters At Six Flags Magic Mountain
41.) Eat At Canter’s Deli
42.) See Downtown LA’s Angel’s Flight
43.) Visit The Bradbury Building
44.) Get A Cupcake From Sprinkles Cupcake ATM
45.) Shop At The Rose Bowl Flea Market
46.) Ride A Train At Travel Town
47.) Browse The Massive Collection of Books At LA Central Library
48.) See The Space Shuttle Endeavor at California Science Center
49.) Take A Swan Boat Out At Echo Park Lake
50.) Visit The Grammy Museum
51.) Eat A Father’s Office Burger
52.) Visit The Beautiful and Iconic Union Station