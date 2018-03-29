Filed Under:Fatal Crash, huntington beach, Local TV, PCH

HUNTINGTON BEACH (CBSLA) — A fiery fatal crash shut down a portion of Pacific Coast Highway this morning in Huntington Beach.

The crash was reported at 1:08 a.m. near Magnolia Street, according to the Huntington Beach Police Department.

At least one person died at the scene, according to a news photographer. Another person was injured and a third person is in jail.

Police did not immediately release any details.

The highway was expected to be shut down until at least 6 a.m.

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Wire services contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

Weather Team
Goldstein Tipline
#CBSLA

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch