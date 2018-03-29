HUNTINGTON BEACH (CBSLA) — A fiery fatal crash shut down a portion of Pacific Coast Highway this morning in Huntington Beach.

The crash was reported at 1:08 a.m. near Magnolia Street, according to the Huntington Beach Police Department.

At least one person died at the scene, according to a news photographer. Another person was injured and a third person is in jail.

Police did not immediately release any details.

The highway was expected to be shut down until at least 6 a.m.

