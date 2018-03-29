(credit: Tiffany Rose Photography)

The Spring season is here and that means opening weekend for baseball, Easter, and loads of outdoor activities. Los Angeles is booming with awesome recreational options over the next few days. Here are some of the best choices.

Friday, March 30

Wanna know what's better than going to Opening Day at Dodger Stadium? Try going to the game the very next day. Less crowds, and the first installment of Friday Night Fireworks are an awesome reason to go! And, if you actually want to see the game and enjoy the wholesomeness of a baseball game under the lights, wait until the day aftger opening day to scope out the Dodgers.

Every Wednesday and Friday, yoga instructors take over the performance lawn at Grand Park for free lunchtime sessions designed to decompress and de-stress Angelinos during their lunch break. The mid-day programming is a welcome respite from the hustle of the office and a great way to enjoy the city’s beauty during peak sunshine hours. The Unauthorized Musical Parody of Jurassic Park

There’s no need to go back and re-read the title. Yes, there is a musical parody of Jurassic Park and it is currently gaining some real momentum. Tickets are going fast for this unlikely production and it’s for good reason. You probably haven’t seen anything like this and it’s just about impossible to shrug off the kind of curiosity that comes with a musical parody of a dinosaur blockbuster.

Saturday, March 31

Nick Swardson

Becoming a staple of comedic film and television, Nick Swardson is a funnyman that has become a household name. Although Swardson has theater shows in the books, he is playing a particularly intimate gig this weekend at the historic Hollywood Improv. Get your sides split this Saturday night, guaranteed.

In what has become an annual tradition, this Saturday night KROQ’s Kevin & Bean will again house their April Foolishness shindig to help raise money for the Fallen Heroes Intrepid Fund and for Cedars-Sinai NICU. In exchange for their donation, ticket-holders are treated to sets from some of the biggest band brightest in comedy, including Gabriel Iglesias, Brad Williams, Adam Devine, Doug Benson, Jeff Darlin, and more. Los Angeles Galaxy Vs. L.A. Football Club

As one of the anchor franchises of the MLS, the Galaxy are synonymous with Southern California soccer. However, the L.A. Football Club has become an interesting foe, despite being the new guys on the block. This Saturday, the two teams will square off in what has already created a buzz as the new crosstown rivalry.

Sunday, April 1

The Museum of Selfies

This pop-up museum experience might come off as a bit tongue in cheek, but exhibit manages to shed some light on the cultural context of the selfie. With simile phenomena dating back some 40,000 years ago, the museum does a great job of inserting facts into the playfulness of pop culture. Opening weekend will surely be a zoo but well worth the crowds.

It would be tough to top brunch at a place as a scenic as Descanso Gardens. With a menu prepared by Maple Executive Chef Phillip Mack, guests will dine in the Rose Pavillon in what promises to be a idyllic dining experience. With a visit from the Easter Bunny and a caricaturist roaming the grounds, this has the makings for a very memorable Sunday. Big Bunny’s Spring Fling

Where better to spend some time with the Easter bunny than at the Zoo? Coupled with live entertainment, a family dance party, and seed-plating crafts to round out the springtime theme, this is a great destination to celebrate then holiday.

