BOYLE HEIGHTS (CBSLA) — Police are searching for a man suspected of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old boy nearly two weeks ago at a church event in Boyle Heights.
According to police, the victim and his family attended an event at a church near the 1700 block of Cesar E. Chavez Avenue at around 3:30 p.m. on March 17.
Once the event had ended, the victim reportedly went to the restroom when he was approached by a man.
Police say the man punched the victim in the face, knocking him unconscious. The suspect then proceeded to drag him out of the restroom and attempted to put him in a storage room.
At around 5:30 p.m., the boy was found unconscious in an isolated stairwell. When the victim gained consciousness, police say he complained of pain to his rectum.
The suspect managed to flee the scene in an unknown direction.
Authorities are seeking the public’s help in identifying the suspect, who is described as a black man with a bald or shaved head, a beard and possibly green or light colored eyes.
The suspect was last seen wearing a long-sleeve, yellow t-shirt, light blue jeans with designer tears and red Timberland boots with light tan colored soles.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the LAPD’s Hollenbeck Division at (323) 342-8997.
