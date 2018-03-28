WESTCHESTER (CBSLA) – A woman in her 30s was gravely injured in a garage fire Wednesday morning in Westchester, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported.

The fire broke out at 1:49 a.m. at 8819 S. Reading Ave., said the department’s Amy Bastman.

The flames were quickly extinguished by firefighters who found the woman in grave condition, Bastman said. She was taken to a local hospital by paramedics.

No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

