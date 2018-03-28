IRVINE (CBSLA) – A man was shot and wounded by Anaheim police following a pursuit and violent crash late Thursday night on the 405 Freeway in Irvine, authorities said.

The Irvine Police Department reports that the incident began around 10 p.m. when an Anaheim police chopper began to follow a car that was speeding at more than 100 miles per hour on the 405 Freeway.

The helicopter called for ground units, but before they could arrive, the suspect’s car crashed on the freeway at Jamboree Road, near the Von Karman Avenue overpass, police said. The suspect then jumped out of the car and ran, prompting a foot chase.

At 10:20 p.m., the man was shot by Anaheim police in the area of Von Karman Avenue and Quartz. He was rushed to a local hospital, where he is in critical condition. He was not immediately identified. No officers were hurt.

It is unclear how many officers opened fire on the suspect or what precipitated the shooting. Police did not disclose if the suspect was armed.

During the incident, Fountain Valley police, Irvine police and California Highway Patrol officers also responded.

The Orange County District Attorney’s Office is investigating the shooting, while Irvine police are investigating the actions of the wounded suspect.