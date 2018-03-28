LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — For the first time in National Football League history, two men will be part of an official team cheer squad, and they’re from L.A.’s very own Rams.
Quinton Peron and Napoleon Jinnies were introduced Wednesday as part of the 2018 squad’s “rookies.”
Inside Edition reports that, while other NFL teams have males in the their stunt teams, the two classically trained dancers will be the first men to cheer alongside women.
Jinnies On Wednesday tweeted a photo of his new team saying he couldn’t believe he had made it.
In addition to appearing in all home games with the squad, Jinnies and Peron will participate in community events throughout the year.
Below is a complete list of all the other “rookies” joining the team this year:
- Blake B.
- Cheyenne M.
- Geminise R.
- Hayley R.
- Janelle M.
- Jennifer G.
- Kaitlin F.
- Katelyn G.
- Kirstin B.
- Madison K.
- Michelle C.
- Valerie G.