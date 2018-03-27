RANCHO PALOS VERDES (CBSLA) – A man was killed and two others, including the victim’s mother and a firefighter, were injured in a house fire in Rancho Palos Verdes overnight Monday.

The blaze at the single-story home was reported around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 2000 block of Trudie Drive, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Firefighters arrived on scene to find smoke and fire showing in the front of the home. The fire was knocked down within about 30 minutes.

A man in his 50s and a woman in her 80s who were inside at the time of the fire were taken to a hospital, where the man died, the fire department said. The condition of the woman was not immediately disclosed.

It appears the woman was the victim’s mother, LACFD said. No names were released.

Authorities said a firefighter suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

The cause of the blaze was under investigation.