MISSOULA, MONTANA (CBSLA) — An employee at a fast-food restaurant in Montana is out of a job after a video of her spitting in a customer’s sandwich surfaced on Facebook and went viral.

Warning: Video contains strong language.

The video was first posted to Facebook by user ShaeLynn MadPlume on March 24 shortly after the incident occurred.

The poster of the video says the altercation happened at around 2 a.m. after she and her friends decided to go to a Pita Pit restaurant in Missoula, Montana. The woman who shot the video claims that the employee was rude and “had a bad attitude from the start.”

In the video, one of the customers can be heard provoking the employee, daring her to spit in the food.

When the employee did spit in the food, the customer involved in the argument leaned over the counter and tried to grab at the employee. The worker then threw food at the customer and insisted she leave.

The owners of the restaurant have since responded to the altercation, posting an apology to the customer on Facebook.

“I am mortified that this happened to you and your friends in our establishment,” the apology reads in part. “There is no excuse whatsoever for the type of behavior shown by an employee that I can assure you is no longer working for us.”

Since being posted to Facebook, the video has been viewed over half a million times.