LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The L.A. Dodgers have announced a $2 million donation for Habitat For Humanity of Puerto Rico to help fund construction of homes on the hurricane-ravaged island.

Dodgers owner and chairman Mark Walters said the team wanted to join the effort started by player Kike Hernandez, who was born in Puerto Rico, six months ago.

Hurricane Maria devastated the island last September and recovery has been slow. Some communities are still without power and lack of housing remains a problem.

Hernandez and his fiancee Mariana threw in an extra $225,000 they collected fundraising.

