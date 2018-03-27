PASADENA (CBSLA) — It’s been over a year since a bomb scare at a crowded Cheesecake Factory in Pasadena but authorities are worried the suspect, who remains at large, could strike again.

Authorities say on February 2, 2017, the unidentified suspect walked by a Cheesecake Factory in Pasadena and threw an explosive device into the crowded restaurant. The homemade bomb exploded. Investigators say it’s a good thing it wasn’t made properly.

“Luckily, nobody was hurt in the attack,” said FBI Special Agent Jason Rose. “Had it gone off, it could’ve maimed or killed someone for sure.”

Authorities say after the attack, the man walked to a nearby Ralph’s, where he was caught on camera walking down the aisles, then sitting outside, and finally throwing away his coat in the trash. Investigators hope the 6-foot-tall man’s unusual walk will help identify him.

“He walked with a very unusual gait. When he stepped, his left foot seemed to point in, almost like he had a clubbed left foot,” Rose said.

The FBI now knows where the man went after he left Ralph’s. They say a newly-released security video shows him at the corner of Delaney and Holly St., where he crosses the intersection into the Parson’s parking lot. Investigators say he then walked back towards the scene of the crime. After over a year since the attack, Pasadena police continue to work with the FBI to find the man.

“That’s a concern of all us at this city, to make sure something like this … doesn’t happen or that this guy doesn’t come back and try to do the same thing at a larger or more crowded event in the city,” said Pasadena Police Lt. Art Chute.

“It’s important for us to find him before he decides to strike again,” Rose said.