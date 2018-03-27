AZUSA (CBSLA) – Authorities are looking for a gunman who shot and wounded a man and woman during an attempted carjacking in Azusa late Monday night.

The shooting occurred at 11:22 p.m. on mile marker 23 of Highway 39, near the Morris Dam, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reports.

The suspect was driving an early 2000s-model Ford Mustang when he attempted to carjack a Nissan sedan carrying a 20-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman, the sheriff’s department said.

The suspect opened fire on the victims’ car, who somehow managed to escape and sped down a canyon calling for help. A witness told CBS2 he heard about six gunshots.

“The guy was in bad shape, and the girl was asking for help, and I don’t know how she was driving, she was also shot,” the witness said.

Responding deputies found the couple suffering from gunshot wounds at 11th Street and San Gabriel Avenue. The couple were rushed to a local hospital, where the man was listed in critical condition and the woman was stable.

The suspect was described as wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, LASD said.

Investigators are unsure why the suspect was attempting to carjack the Nissan when he already had the Mustang.