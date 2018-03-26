VAN NUYS (CBSLA) — An online prankster is targeting In-N-Out Burger and now the chain is taking legal action.

When a man in a dark suit walked into an In-N-Out in Van Nuys and claimed to be their CEO, some believed him, but the manager wasn’t convinced.

“Who are you?” the exchange started. “I’m actually the new CEO Mr. John Trollston,” the man said. “I’m going to have you step out.”

The man kept insisting he was the acting CEO and told the workers to make him a cheeseburger and fries for a taste test.

The manager’s instincts were right. CBS2/KCAL9’s Rachel Kim reports the man was actually Cody Roedster — a self-proclaimed online prankster who posts videos on YouTube like “Trollmunchies.” He posted the video taken inside the In-N-Out and left after employees called police. But he apparently wasn’t done.

A spokesperson for the chain said the next day he went to a Burbank restaurant and claimed to be the CEO again. This time, he demanded to talk to the manager about the contamination of the food.

“All of this is unsanitary, most of this is dog meat,” he said. “Sir, sir, I hate to say this … but your food is contaminated. This is just, it’s garbage.”

In-N-Out now wants a restraining order against Roedster. They filed a lawsuit against him, seeking damages of more than $25,000.

In a statement, a spokesperson said they’re not putting up with people coming into their store trying to promote themselves on social media.

The statement read: “These visitors have unfortunately used deceit, fraud, and trespass to their own advantage, and in each instance, they have attempted to humiliate, offend or otherwise make our customers or associates uncomfortable. We believe that we must act now and we will continue to take action in the future to protect our customers and associates from these disruptions.”