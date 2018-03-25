OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Malik Newman scored all 13 of Kansas’ points in overtime, and the top-seeded Jayhawks are back in the Final Four for the first time since 2012 after beating No. 2 seed Duke 85-81 in overtime in the Midwest Region final.

The Jayhawks had failed to get out of the Elite Eight as a No. 1 seed each of the last two years. This time the Jayhawks broke through thanks to a huge performance from Newman, who scored a career-high 32 points.

Kansas will play top-seeded East Region champion Villanova in the second national semifinal next Saturday in San Antonio. Duke was trying to get to the Final Four for the first time since it won the national championship in 2015.

Newman made two free throws to tie the game, then gave the Jayhawks the lead for good at with 1:49 left. Newman scored 10 points in the first five minutes of the second half as the Jayhawks quickly erased a 36-33 halftime deficit.

Trevon Duval scored 20 points to lead Duke. Marvin Bagley III scored 16 in what probably was his last college game.

Villanova

Villanova is headed back to the Final Four.

The Wildcats will have a chance at their second national championship in three seasons, courtesy of a 71-59 win over Texas Tech in Sunday’s East regional final.

Jalen Brunson led the Wildcats (34-4) with 15 points. Eric Paschall finished with 12 points and a career-high 14 rebounds.

Donte DiVincenzo and Mikal Bridges each added 12 points.

Villanova came into the game with 44 3-pointers for the tournament. It had four 3s in Sunday’s win, but it was their defense that stood out in this one.

The Wildcats outrebounded the Red Raiders 51-33, including grabbing 31 defensive rebounds. They also had six steals.

Keenan Evans led Texas Tech with 12 points.

Villanova led 36-23 at the half, holding the Red Raiders to a season-low for first half points. The

The Wildcats’ lead grew as high as 15 in the opening minutes of the second half and took advantage of a bevy of Texas Tech fouls, racking up 29 points at the free-throw line.

The Red Raiders (27-10) were playing in their first Elite Eight and came out on fire, notching and early 9-1 lead. They got as close as 56-51 with less than five minutes to play, but Villanova closed the game on a 15-8 run.

