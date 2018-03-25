EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Hampus Lindholm scored 1:21 into overtime to lift the Anaheim Ducks over the Edmonton Oilers 5-4 on Sunday night.

Adam Henrique had two goals and Josh Manson and Corey Perry also scored for the Ducks, who are on a 5-0-1 streak.

Connor McDavid, Ty Rattie, Leon Draisaitl and Ethan Bear scored for the Oilers, who ended a three-game winning streak.

Anaheim has 91 points and is two up on the Los Angeles Kings (89) for third in the Pacific Division.

After a scoreless first period, Edmonton scored 1:46 into the second when McDavid beat goalie John Gibson with a long-range wrist shot for his 39th of the season.

The lead lasted only 19 seconds, until Manson sneaked one past goalie Cam Talbot on a similar shot.

The Oilers retook the lead eight minutes into the second when McDavid got his 98th point by setting up a shot by defenseman Matt Benning that was tipped by Rattie.

Edmonton went up 3-1 with 1:42 left in the second on a one-time blast from a bad angle by Draisiatl, his 24th.

The Ducks cut it to 3-2 two minutes into the third when Marcus Pettersson’s shot caromed off Henrique. Anaheim tied it four minutes later when Perry scored his 17th goal off a rebound out front.

Edmonton surged back on a power play when McDavid set up Bear for his first career goal.

The Ducks pulled even once again with just 1:29 left in the third when Henrique’s shot banked in off defender Darnell Nurse.

NOTES: It was the final of four meetings between the teams this season, with Edmonton winning two of the first three. … Ducks C Ryan Getzlaf returned after missing the last game with an illness.

UP NEXT

Ducks: Visit Vancouver on Tuesday night.

Oilers: Host Columbus on Tuesday night.

