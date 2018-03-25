(Credit: Cooking Block)

Whether you are looking to hone your culinary skills, learn a few new recipes, sharpen your knife skills, or break out of your cooking rut, the Inland Empire features a variety of culinary classes and workshops for everyone from home chefs to children to students seeking a degree program. Here are the best cooking classes in the Inland Empire



Claremont Chefs Academy

514 West First St.

Claremont CA 91711

(909) 625-7505

www.claremontchefsacademy.com

With classes from age 3 to adult, Claremont Chefs Academy is a full-service culinary school for every budding chef. Hands-on classes are offered covering the basics, like knife skills and food safety, to workshops, recipe based classes, and even STEM classes that integrate science and math for kids. In addition to workshops and classes, a variety of special events are offered. 514 West First St.Claremont CA 91711(909) 625-7505With classes from age 3 to adult, Claremont Chefs Academy is a full-service culinary school for every budding chef. Hands-on classes are offered covering the basics, like knife skills and food safety, to workshops, recipe based classes, and even STEM classes that integrate science and math for kids. In addition to workshops and classes, a variety of special events are offered.



The Art Institute of California

674 East Brier Drive

San Bernardino, CA 92408

(800) 353-0812

www.artinstitutes.edu

Students seeking to receive a degree or certification in the culinary arts should head to The Art Institute of California, located in San Bernardino. A variety of culinary programs are offered at the campus, including Baking & Pastry, Culinary Arts Fundamentals, Culinary Management, and more. 674 East Brier DriveSan Bernardino, CA 92408(800) 353-0812Students seeking to receive a degree or certification in the culinary arts should head to The Art Institute of California, located in San Bernardino. A variety of culinary programs are offered at the campus, including Baking & Pastry, Culinary Arts Fundamentals, Culinary Management, and more.



Kitchen Fantasy

27576 Ynez Road Suite H1

Temecula CA 92591

www.kitchenfantasy.com

Family owned and operated since 1984, this regional hub to all things culinary also offers an assortment of cooking classes. An average of three classes are offered each week onsite, with themes ranging from Springtime Desserts to Italian Sauce Classes to Hands-On Sushi Classes. Private cooking classes are also available. 27576 Ynez Road Suite H1Temecula CA 92591Family owned and operated since 1984, this regional hub to all things culinary also offers an assortment of cooking classes. An average of three classes are offered each week onsite, with themes ranging from Springtime Desserts to Italian Sauce Classes to Hands-On Sushi Classes. Private cooking classes are also available.



Cooking with Class

47875 Caleo Bay Dr. #A107

La Quinta, CA 92253

(760) 777-1161

www.cookingwithclasslq.com

As the Desert’s first and only destination venue for everything food & wine related, Cooking with Class offers a variety of creative cooking classes and series, private events, catering, wine education, and kitchen rentals. The family owned business, which opened in 2007, is led by a team of professional chefs teaching classes for every level of experience. Don’t miss a visit to their award-winning restaurant next door, Cork & Fork. 47875 Caleo Bay Dr. #A107La Quinta, CA 92253(760) 777-1161As the Desert’s first and only destination venue for everything food & wine related, Cooking with Class offers a variety of creative cooking classes and series, private events, catering, wine education, and kitchen rentals. The family owned business, which opened in 2007, is led by a team of professional chefs teaching classes for every level of experience. Don’t miss a visit to their award-winning restaurant next door, Cork & Fork.