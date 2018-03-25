(Credit: Cooking Block)
Whether you are looking to hone your culinary skills, learn a few new recipes, sharpen your knife skills, or break out of your cooking rut, the Inland Empire features a variety of culinary classes and workshops for everyone from home chefs to children to students seeking a degree program. Here are the best cooking classes in the Inland Empire
Claremont Chefs Academy
514 West First St.
Claremont CA 91711
(909) 625-7505
www.claremontchefsacademy.com
With classes from age 3 to adult, Claremont Chefs Academy is a full-service culinary school for every budding chef. Hands-on classes are offered covering the basics, like knife skills and food safety, to workshops, recipe based classes, and even STEM classes that integrate science and math for kids. In addition to workshops and classes, a variety of special events are offered.
The Art Institute of California
674 East Brier Drive
San Bernardino, CA 92408
(800) 353-0812
www.artinstitutes.edu
Students seeking to receive a degree or certification in the culinary arts should head to The Art Institute of California, located in San Bernardino. A variety of culinary programs are offered at the campus, including Baking & Pastry, Culinary Arts Fundamentals, Culinary Management, and more.
Cooking Block
721 Nevada Street
Suite #407
Redlands, CA 92373
(909) 878-6140
www.cookingblock.com
Two-part knife skills classes, numerous kids classes (including farm-to-table focuses, chocolate making, and urban garden projects), and special menu emphasis classes with themes including Tastes of the Andes, Keeping up with the Benedicts, Sweet Home Alabama, Hanoi Street Food, and a Whiskey Class are just a sampling of the 90+ cooking class programs at Cooking Block in Redlands. Private chef parties, team building events, and catering events are also available.
Kitchen Fantasy
27576 Ynez Road Suite H1
Temecula CA 92591
www.kitchenfantasy.com
Family owned and operated since 1984, this regional hub to all things culinary also offers an assortment of cooking classes. An average of three classes are offered each week onsite, with themes ranging from Springtime Desserts to Italian Sauce Classes to Hands-On Sushi Classes. Private cooking classes are also available.
Cooking with Class
47875 Caleo Bay Dr. #A107
La Quinta, CA 92253
(760) 777-1161
www.cookingwithclasslq.com
As the Desert’s first and only destination venue for everything food & wine related, Cooking with Class offers a variety of creative cooking classes and series, private events, catering, wine education, and kitchen rentals. The family owned business, which opened in 2007, is led by a team of professional chefs teaching classes for every level of experience. Don’t miss a visit to their award-winning restaurant next door, Cork & Fork.