WOODLAND HILLS (CBSLA) – A car careened into a Chinese restaurant Saturday morning in Woodland Hills.

The crash occurred before 10:40 a.m. at Lucky Panda Chinese Fast Food, located in the 22800 block of Victory Boulevard.

Los Angeles Fire Department said the circumstances of the collision were unclear. There was no immediate word on injuries or damage.

The restaurant was not open at the time of the incident, LAFD said.

Inspectors with the Los Angeles Department of Building and Safety were on scene to determine the structural integrity of the building.

