LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The president of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has denied sexual harassment allegations brought against him earlier this month.

In a memo sent to Academy staff and obtained by Variety Saturday, John Bailey claimed that he is accused of inappropriately touching a woman while in a transport van, on a movie set, more than a decade ago.

“That did not happen,” Bailey wrote bluntly.

According to a report from Variety on March 16, AMPAS received three harassment claims against Bailey. However, in his memo, he alleges that the Academy only received the one.

“The media reports describing multiple complaints made to the Academy about me are false and have served only to tarnish my 50 year career,” Bailey wrote.

Bailey, 75, is a cinematographer and occasional director. He was elected president of the organization last August.

“While I cannot undo the damage of having a false narrative leaked to the press I expect the committee will undertake its obligation to review this matter faithfully,” Bailey wrote. “Because I know the facts, I expect they will conclude that there is no basis to take any action against me. While there have been well documented instances of individuals in this industry not treating women with respect, I am not one of them.”

AMPAS has opened an investigation into the allegations against Bailey. As of Saturday, he has not been placed on leave.

In December, the Academy established a code of conduct that allowed for members to be disciplined or expelled for abuse, harassment or discrimination.