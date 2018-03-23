LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — President Donald Trump said Friday that he would “never sign another bill like this again.”

He was referring to the $1.3 trillion omnibus bill that he threatened to veto as late as Thursday evening.

Throughout his rocky presidency, Trump could count on conservative media like the Drudge Report and talking heads like Ann Coulter and Laura Ingraham to back him up and support his every move.

Coulter tweeted that the president would definitely not have the chance to sign another spending bill.

“Yeah, because you’ll be impeached,” she wrote.

“ I will never sign another bill like this again” Yeah, because you’ll be impeached. — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) March 23, 2018

The woman who once wrote “In Trump We Trust” also sarcastically congratulated “President Schumer” and said “There’s never going to be a wall.”

Earlier, she predicted the GOP is going to be “wiped out” in the midterms and “I’m not even going to say ‘Too bad.'”

Ingraham also sees the house going to Democrats and a possible end of the Trump presidency.

Missed opportunity by @realDonaldTrump by signing this spending bill. If he loses the House, Dems will go straight to impeachment. @realDonaldTrump — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) March 23, 2018

Drudge chose the opportunity to blame Democrats for the spending but slammed Trump for his “fake veto” threat.