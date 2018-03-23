LINCOLN HEIGHTS (CBSLA) — A driver involved in a minor traffic collision was shot Friday afternoon in Lincoln Heights.

Authorities say the motorist was shot while in the car in area of Johnston Street and Manitou Avenue.

Following the shooting, the injured driver then crashed about a block away from the scene in which the shooting happened near the intersection of Griffin Avenue and Broadway.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital. The condition of the victim is not yet known.

This is a breaking news report. More information will be provided as it becomes available.