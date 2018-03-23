STUDIO CITY (CBSLA) — Police discovered cache of drugs worth millions in an Inland Empire backyard bunker this week, the result of a joint investigation involving a dozen law enforcement agencies.

Several federal law enforcement agencies and police departments in San Bernardino and Orange counties on Thursday night arrested two men after a planned traffic stop on the 60 Freeway. They found a “substantial” amount of drugs in the vehicle, City News Service reported.

They served a search warrant for one of the suspects’ homes and found a backyard bunker packed with cocaine. The drugs seized from the car and the home totaled 308 pounds and had a street value of $8.4 million.

The men, ages 24 and 38, were not identified by police nor was the location of the seizure. The Orange County Sheriff’s Dept. said doing so could hinder an ongoing investigation.

The FBI, DEA and CSU Fullerton police were involved in the operation, along with police departments from the following cities: