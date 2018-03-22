TUOLUMNE COUNTY (CBS13) – A flash flood warning has been issued for south central Tuolumne County on Moccasin Creek after the operators of Moccasin Creek Dam today reported the dam’s imminent failure.

At 4:38 p.m., the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement that the failure was no longer imminent, but the potential for a failure remained.

Highway 120, and Old and New Priest Grade have been reopened.

Facilities downstream of the dam along the creek, including the Moccasin Point Campground, had been evacuated, according to a National Weather Service statement issued Thursday afternoon.