LOS ANGELES (CBSLA/AP) – Legendary Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic is set to leave Manchester United and join the Los Angeles Galaxy, according to multiple reports Thursday.

The 36-year-old is signing a two-year deal with the club, both Sports Illustrated and the Los Angeles Times report.

The contract is worth $3 million, and the Galaxy will be using targeted allocation money, SI’s Grant Wahl reports. Under the TAM designation, Major League Soccer clubs are only allowed a maximum annual budget of $1.5 million, Wahl said.

Ibrahimovic is Sweden’s career scoring leader with 62 goals in 116 international appearances and is the first player to make Champions League appearances for seven teams.

He left Paris Saint-Germain for Manchester United ahead of the 2016-17 season but since injuring his right knee on April 20 has made just two starts and five substitute appearances.

Ibrahimovic joined Manchester United as a free agent in July 2016. He has made 53 appearances with the club, scoring 29 goals.

However, SI reports he could be available for the Galaxy’s first game against its new intercity rival, expansion club LAFC on Saturday, March 31.

