SHERMAN OAKS (CBSLA) — Another huge tree fell in the San Fernando Valley on Thursday following a fallen pine tree in Studio City on Wednesday.

On Thursday, it was Sherman Oaks’ turn. The tree in Studio City didn’t cause much damage, just missing the home. The Sherman Oaks home was not as lucky. It was red-tagged by the city.

KCAL9’s Crystal Cruz said the eucalyptus was massive, “bigger than a blue whale.”

“I just heard an enormous crash. Our house shook up and down. I looked out the balcony window and noticed the tree fell on the house and immediately I called 911,” said a neighbor.

The neighbor says on a scale of 1 to 10, the sound this tree made crashing down was …

“10-plus. It was really loud. It shook the entire neighborhood. It really did. To be honest, I thought it was an earthquake,” she said.

When you have a top-heavy tree with a shallow root system and mix in rain, a tree falling is what happens, say homeowners.

“The eucalyptus’ are a real problem in this neighborhood altogether. They’re old, their roots die, they rot internally, they’re top-heavy, the soil gets saturated and they go over. And they’re incredibly heavy, you know. Tens of tons, ” said Alexander Auerbach, a neighborhood block captain.

No one was home when the tree fell and crashed on top of the home’s den.

Other neighbors have taken out their eucalyptus trees, afraid of of them falling

“I think that there’s been a fear in the community that one of them would fall,” said one woman.