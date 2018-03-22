SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — A small plane skidded off a runway Thursday at John Wayne Airport, but no injuries were reported.

Some commercial flights were delayed after the private single-engine Piper Malibu skidded off the runway around

12:50 p.m., according to officials.

Only one person is believed to have been aboard the plane, but was not injured.

The runway was temporarily closed to remove the plane and forced inbound flights to hold or divert, according to reports.

Images posted to social media appeared to show the plane in a stopped position along a grassy area between the airport’s runways.

Little hiccup at John Wayne airport while we wait for our flight. #raininginla pic.twitter.com/YmdMuSOWd3 — Jackie Reynolds (@Jackies911) March 22, 2018

An airport spokesperson told KNX 1070 the aircraft’s nosegear had been sheared off before it landed in the so-called “safety area” between runways.

The runway reopened just after 2 p.m., according to the airport.

