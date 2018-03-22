The largest single-day vegan event in the world, Vegan Street Fair Los Angeles, will take place yet again on Chandler Boulevard between Tujunga and Vineland. Along the mile-long stretch, patrons can get delicious bite-sized and full-portioned plant-based eats as well as apparel, cosmetics, and jewelry curated from near and far at the open-to-everyone free entry event. Featuring vegan and vegan-friendly vendors from SoCal, the Bay area and as far as Chicago and New York, over 200 vendors will showcase delicious bites and vegan apparel and goods.

Vegan Street Fair, the vegan food and lifestyle celebration, with free entrance, touting bite-sized and full-portioned plant-based eats, is back in North Hollywood for its fourth year on Sunday, March 25, 2018.

Location & Tickets

General entrance is free but if you prefer to skip some lines, VSF is now presenting four types of fast passes to choose from. The Unlimited Fast Pass ($54) grants you unlimited access to fast pass lines at all food and beverage vendors while the first 250 passes purchased include a stacked swag bag worth over $100. The VSF Hits Passport and VSF New Kids Passport + Ultimate Fast Pass (each $84) both are an all-inclusive prepaid fast pass passport which includes 14 $4 items from hand-picked vendors and must be collected by 4pm. The single use fast pass ($8) grants you access to one fast pass line of your choice at one food and beverage vendor only. All can be purchased here.

Featured Food

Cena Vegan is back at VSF serving healthy vegan Mexican street food with not one, but two booths. The original booth will serve its full menu of 100% vegan street tacos, burritos and nacho boats, while those who don’t want to wait in line can enjoy their new GRAB & GO menu, no substitutions, at their second booth. And to make to make things more interesting, one of the booths will feature their vegan nacho cheese, so swing by to see which one.

Stop by the Word of Mouth Truck and say hello to Staci Stewart and Chris Chavez before choosing from a selection of plant-based comfort food. On their meu is the frito pie ($6), mac n cheese bites ($4-small, $8-full order), French dip ($12) and the colorful cotton candy cupcake ($4).

Scandylous Delights is serving their passport ($4) item, a pretzel with sweet mustard sauce, along with two menus. Menu one is their selection of funnel cakes, plain ($7), strawberry ($9), chocolate with candied pecans ($9) and the works ($12) along with their funnel sundae ($8) and their new caramel apples ($10-12). Menu two has their new vegan paellas, with choice of two proteins ($12) and non-alcoholic sangria ($7).

Yvonne Ardestani is the chef and founder of Yvonne’s Vegan Kitchen & My Eclectic Kitchen App who will be serving up all-vegan and gluten-free sweet treats with the exception of one savory bite, the vegan goat-less cheese with cranberry and dill. On the menu is her: chocolate chai cookies ($2), chocolate-covered donuts ($3), vegan cheese & crackers ($4), vegan NY-style cheesecake ($5), peanut butter chocolate cake ($5) and Chocolate cake with vanilla or mint ice cream bon bons ($5).

Donna Jean is a homey locale in San Diego for seasonal vegan eats, kombucha, beer and more. Making their way up the coast, this year at VSF LA they will be serving their Nashville hot shrooms ($4), turmeric roasted cauliflower ($4), pizza by the slice ($3) with three options: thunderkiss 65, easy tiger and four horsemen.

Hailing from Brooklyn, New York, Monk’s Meats is a producer of 100% plant based and dairy free modern American comfort food. The vegetarian butcher shop and delicatessen will be serving their BBQ Burnt end skewers ($4) and a Maple Brown Butter smoked seitan brisket sandwich ($12).

Alex and Carol, the veganos latinos behind Vegatinos serve authentic Latin, vegan, cuisine at pop up events and shows in the San Fernando Valley, Highland Park, and other surrounding cities. At VSF LA they are bringing their Street Tacos, one taco ($4) and three for ($9), tortas ($10), burritos ($10) and Al’s special burrito with all three meats, al pastor, chikin and jackfruit carnitas, ($11). They will also serve their award-winning flan ($5) and jarritos ($3).

Sage will offer their ever-popular wings in three different flavors, buffalo, bbq or sweet & sour, each ($15). For those looking for a heartier meal dig in to the Baja tacos or jackfruit tacos two ($15), three ($19) or their jackfruit burrito ($16) and Baja avocado salad ($15).

Veganation is a San Jose based vegan delivery and catering company specializing in made-from-scratch, authentic and entirely organic/plant-based cuisine. Their entrees are inspired by global flavors like the Cajun Southern fried chicken ($15) and apple wood-fired ribs ($15), both are served with garlic herb fries.

This year at VSF LA Charlie will be selling his brownies and blondies ($4), ice cream sandwiches ($9) and deluxe sundaes ($11) which come with a choice of house made chocolate sauce or caramel sauce.

Yoga-urt is bringing their organic soft serve scoops ($4-$8) made from scratch with an almond/cashew base along with ice cream sandwiches ($8.50) and possibly one more surprise up their sleeves. Scoops will include their most popular flavors, and for the first time, swirls such as chocolate bliss & peanut butter prana, strawberry serenity & tantric tart, and mint magic & chocolate bliss.

These Wingz? is a Chicago-based food company perfect for vegetarians, flexitarians, and vegans alike. Formed in 2017, they are bringing their spicy and savory vegan wingz, three pieces ($4) and pasta salad ($3), or beef up your meal with a six-piece savory or spicy wingz plate with pasta salad ($10).

Bite into affordable and healthy alternatives to everyday foods. With a menu ranging from hearty full dishes, healthy sides and delectable desserts, they will be serving a jackfruit ribz plate ($15), vegan wingz plate ($15), jambalaya ($10) and two sweets, an apple crisp ($3) and mac n cheeze ($4).