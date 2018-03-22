STORM WATCH: Rain Brings Down Hillside | Flash Flood Watches In Effect Thru Friday | Montecito Braces For More SlidesLatest ForecastLive Blog | Evacuations And Closures | Animated Radars | Download The CBSLA Weather App 
SANTA CLARITA (CBSLA) — A man is lucky to be alive Thursday after his vehicle was turned on its side by rising flood waters, and it was all thanks to quick thinking from a passerby whose heroic rescue was caught on video.

“Give me a rock!” the man can be heard screaming as he attempts to break a driver side window to free a man inside.

The rescuer’s niece Krystina Reyes told CBS2 News she, her cousins and uncles were leaving a job in Santa Clarita’s Sand Canyon area Thursday morning, when they witnessed an SUV get overtaken by a powerful current.

Krystina’s uncle can be seen jumping atop the vehicle and attempting to kick the window out.

“We were even scared that something else was going to come down and take it, take him, my uncle — take the straps, take everything,” said Krystina.

Fortunately, the driver Margarito Martinez made it out the SUV, and both men made it back to safety.

“[I] Just thank God nothing happened and they were both over on the other side again,” the thankful teen said.

Likewise, Martinez thanked God, becoming emotional as he recalled the ordeal.

“God is great, and I surrendered to him to save me,” said Martinez.

Martinez, who works at a ranch nearby, said his boss offered to replace his vehicle.

