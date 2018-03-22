STUDIO CITY (CBSLA) — An army of medical volunteers will descend on the Coachella Valley this weekend to provide free dental, vision and health care services to whomever is able to make in line in time.

The free three-day clinic will be held on the Riverside County Fairgrounds in Indio beginning Friday, March 23 at 5:30 a.m. and continue through Sunday.

Wristbands to attend and receive services were distributed on a first come, first served basis Thursday afternoon, with more to be given out Friday and Saturday.

No insurance, payment or identification is needed to attend.

The event organized by California CareForce is expected to serve 500 to 800 Coachella Valley residents and will have 90 dental station, 10 exam rooms and 10 “vision lanes,” City News Service reported.

Since the first event in the Coachella Valley in 2013, the organization has provided an estimated $4 million worth of services to over 10,000 people, California CareForce President Pamela Congdon told CNS.

They are still seeking health care volunteers ranging from dentists and oral surgeons to acupuncturists and chiropractors.

Past clinics have included ones in Sacramento, Pomona and California’s Gold Country.

People interested in volunteering can sign up here.

The Riverside County Fairgrounds are located at 46517 Arabia St. in Indio.