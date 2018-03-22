Easter Egg-Citement
Community Park
3280 Eucalyptus Ave.
Chino Hills, CA 91709
www.chinohills.org
Date: March 31, 2018
On March 31st, stop by Chino Hills’ Community Park as the Easter Bunny arrives for a day of fun. Spend time with family and friends and create wonderful spring memories. Participate in a variety of activities including egg hunts, pictures with the Easter Bunny, crafts, musical entertainment, a craft fair, and refreshments to purchase. No outside baskets or bags allowed. The City will provide bags for egg hunts. The egg hunt starts at 11:30am for infants to 2 year olds and older aged children get to hunt for eggs each half hour after that!
Yucaipa’s 11th Annual Eggstravaganza
Yucaipa Community Park
34900 Oak Glen Road
Yucaipa, CA 92399
(909) 790-7460
www.yucaipa.org
Date: March 24, 2018 from 1pm to 4pm
Join the city of Yucaipa for their annual Eggstravaganza Easter egg hunt! Perfect for children and adults of all ages, this free event at the Yucaipa Community Park will feature an egg hunt, activities, goodies and much more!
Yanks’ Free Annual Easter Egg Hunt
Yanks Air Museum
7000 Merrill Ave.
Chino, CA 91710
(909) 597-1734
www.yanksair.com
Date: March 31, 2018 from 10am to 3pm
Does the Easter Bunny fly across the world to deliver eggs? You might think so after a visit to Yanks Air Museum. The annual family-friendly Easter egg hunt is back again this year and will include a petting zoo, photos with the Easter Bunny, an egg hunt, sack races, an egg toss, glitter tattoos and much more! If you want to discover the museum before the event, they’re even offering discounted rates at $10. All children participating in the event get in free to the museum.