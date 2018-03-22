(credit: TravnikovStudio/shutterstoc)

The Easter Season is a time of rebirth and renewal and an opportunity for families and friends to gather together. Each year, cities in the Inland Empire offer various family-friendly activities and events. Many of these are hosted by the local city government while others are sponsored by local businesses. In the days leading up to Easter Sunday, you can take a photo with the Easter Bunny and watch the children hunt for brightly-colored eggs.



Easter Egg-Citement

Community Park

3280 Eucalyptus Ave.

Chino Hills, CA 91709

www.chinohills.org

Date: March 31, 2018 Community Park3280 Eucalyptus Ave.Chino Hills, CA 91709Date: March 31, 2018 On March 31st, stop by Chino Hills’ Community Park as the Easter Bunny arrives for a day of fun. Spend time with family and friends and create wonderful spring memories. Participate in a variety of activities including egg hunts, pictures with the Easter Bunny, crafts, musical entertainment, a craft fair, and refreshments to purchase. No outside baskets or bags allowed. The City will provide bags for egg hunts. The egg hunt starts at 11:30am for infants to 2 year olds and older aged children get to hunt for eggs each half hour after that!



Yucaipa’s 11th Annual Eggstravaganza

Yucaipa Community Park

34900 Oak Glen Road

Yucaipa, CA 92399

(909) 790-7460

www.yucaipa.org

Date: March 24, 2018 from 1pm to 4pm Yucaipa Community Park34900 Oak Glen RoadYucaipa, CA 92399(909) 790-7460Date: March 24, 2018 from 1pm to 4pm Join the city of Yucaipa for their annual Eggstravaganza Easter egg hunt! Perfect for children and adults of all ages, this free event at the Yucaipa Community Park will feature an egg hunt, activities, goodies and much more!