(CNN) — Stormy Daniels was “truthful about having unprotected vaginal intercourse with Donald Trump in July 2006,” according to a polygraph test report from 2011.

The report states that the “probability of deception was measured to be less than 1%.” It was given to CNN by Michael Avenatti, Daniels’ attorney, and contains three pertinent questions: “Around July 2006, did you have vaginal intercourse with Donald Trump?,” “Around July 2006, did you have unprotected sex with Donald Trump?” and “Did Trump say you would get on ‘The Apprentice’?”

Daniels replied yes to all three questions. The first two were analyzed to be truthful and the third question was “inconclusive,” according to the polygraph examiner, Ronald Slay.

Polygraphs are generally inadmissible in court.

The polygraph was performed at the request of Bauer Publishing, which owns Life & Style and InTouch magazines, according to the reporter who interviewed Daniels in 2011. Reporter Jordi Lippe-McGraw initially interviewed Daniels for Life & Style magazine. The interview was not published at the time, but Bauer Publishing released it in InTouch magazine earlier this year.

Avenatti confirmed to CNN that he purchased the video and file of the polygraph test for $25,000.

“We did so to ensure that it would be maintained and kept safely during the litigation and not be altered or destroyed,” Avenatti said in a statement. “We did so after learning that various parties, including mainstream media organization, were attempting to acquire the video and the file and either destroy it or use it for nefarious means.”

Daniels tweeted about the encounter Tuesday afternoon following the release of the polygraph, defending herself and saying she’s “not going anywhere.”

“Technically I didn’t sleep with the POTUS 12 years ago. There was no sleeping (hehe) and he was just a goofy reality TV star. But I digress…People DO care that he lied about it, had me bullied, broke laws to cover it up, etc. And PS…I am NOT going anywhere. xoxoxo,” she wrote.

Lippe-McGraw told CNN on Tuesday that Daniels passed the test in a broader sense. “Based off of the interview, we had her take the polygraph test to confirm the details of what she was telling us. There wasn’t much in the way of physical evidence, per se,” Lippe-McGraw said, adding that the big-picture question they wanted to confirm was that the affair happened, and that Daniels passed. Lippe-McGraw said that Daniels told her she had unprotected sex with Trump, because Daniels is allergic to latex and didn’t have condoms at the time.

Earlier Tuesday, Avenatti tweeted out a photograph of Daniels being administered the test.

The Wall Street Journal first released the details of the polygraph questions and answers.

Also on Tuesday, Daniels’ friend Alana Evans told CNN’s Brooke Baldwin that she and Daniels have received threats over the allegations from people who had previously been in the adult industry.

“I have not been made aware that Cohen had physically threatened her. I know in the last few weeks, and the last couple of months, that Stormy and myself have received threats from people in the outside world completely trying to defend Trump and Cohen and calling us liars and threatening us with physical harm, so I wouldn’t be surprised if it’s stemming from there as well,” Evans said.

Evans said this included threatening emails, threats to their families and their safety, and threats to release private information.

