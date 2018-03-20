STORM WATCH: SoCal Braces For Powerful StormFlash Flood Watches For Burn Areas | Latest ForecastLive Blog | Evacuation Orders | Animated Radars | Download The CBSLA Weather App
Filed Under:Frappuccino, Starbucks, unicorn

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Starbucks will begin serving up fortunes with your coffee Thursday when the company rolls out out a new magical Frappuccino that is sure to take Instagram by storm.

Similar to that of last year’s Unicorn Frappuccino, the coffeehouse’s newest creation, dubbed the Crystal Ball Frappuccino, will remain on the menu for a limited time.

According to a report from Business Insider, the colorful, turquoise-colored coffee is peach flavored and topped with whipped cream and rock-candy crystals.

Starbucks baristas have already taken to Instagram to show off the marbled, magical creation.

 

