LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Starbucks will begin serving up fortunes with your coffee Thursday when the company rolls out out a new magical Frappuccino that is sure to take Instagram by storm.

Similar to that of last year’s Unicorn Frappuccino, the coffeehouse’s newest creation, dubbed the Crystal Ball Frappuccino, will remain on the menu for a limited time.

According to a report from Business Insider, the colorful, turquoise-colored coffee is peach flavored and topped with whipped cream and rock-candy crystals.

Starbucks baristas have already taken to Instagram to show off the marbled, magical creation.