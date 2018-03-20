STORM WATCH: Montecito Residents Evacuate | Flash Flood Watches For Burn Areas | Latest ForecastAnimated Radars | Download The CBSLA Weather App
Garden Grove

GARDEN GROVE (CBSLA) – Authorities are looking for two men who pistol-whipped a clerk during an armed robbery at an adult bookstore in Garden Grove overnight Monday.

The robbery occurred at the Garden of Eden Adult Bookstore in the 12000 block of Garden Grove Boulevard at around 12:50 a.m. Tuesday.

According to police, the first suspect entered the store and asked about a product in a display case. The second suspect then came in, carrying a handgun, went behind the counter and demanded and received cash. The suspect then hit the clerk in the head with his gun, police said.

The two men then fled. No vehicle was seen and there was no immediate description of the suspects. No surveillance photos were released.

Anyone with information on the case should call police at 714-741-5800.

