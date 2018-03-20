SANTA ANA (CBSLA) – A driver was arrested after a live pineapple grenade was found in his car during a traffic stop in Santa Ana Monday night.

The grenade was discovered on the car’s front passenger seat after Santa Ana police gang detectives pulled it over in the area of West 1st and North Fairview streets just before 8 p.m.

Police shut down 1st Street between Fairview and Jackson streets, and the Orange County Sheriff’s Department bomb squad was called to the scene.

The grenade was removed and rendered safe by 10:40 p.m., police said.

The male driver was arrested on unconfirmed charges. It is unclear why he had a grenade in the car.