LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Here are some evacuations ordered ahead of the storm approaching Southern California.

The city of Burbank has issued a voluntary evacuation order that will take effect at 8 p.m. Wednesday and continue through 6 p.m. Thursday for

the following streets:

— Country Club Drive east of Via Montana;

— all of Hamline Place;

— Groton Drive east of Kenneth;

— 830-849 Stephen Road;

— Irving Drive between Kenneth and Joaquin;

— 2906 & 2934 Olney Place;

— 2934 Remy Place;

— 2949 Mystic View Place;

— 3430-3436 Brace Canyon Road;

— 3301-3310 Brookshire Court;

— 3318, 3321 & 3322, 3422 Wedgewood Court;

— 3514-3519 Folkstone Court; and

— 3529-3530 Castleman Lane.

An evacuation center will be established at Verdugo Recreation Center,

3201 W. Verdugo Ave. The center will not accommodate animals.

No-parking restrictions will also take effect at 8 a.m. Wednesday on:

— Country Club Drive east of Via Montana;

— all of Hamline Place;

— Groton Drive east of Kenneth; and

— Bel Aire Drive from Cambridge Drive to Vista Ridge.

For residents of Kagel Canyon, Lopez Canyon and Little Tujunga Canyon, in anticipation of heavy rain and potential mud flow, Los Angeles County sheriff’s official will knock on doors starting 5 p.m. Tuesday as a precaution. Evacuations will be mandatory starting at 6 p.m. Wednesday.