SAN FRANCISCO (CBSLA/AP) — Uber is halting tests on all of its autonomous vehicles in San Francisco and three other U.S. cities after police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber’s self-driving vehicles struck and killed a pedestrian.

Police in the city of Tempe said Monday that the vehicle was in autonomous mode with an operator behind the wheel when the woman walking outside of a crosswalk was hit.

Sgt. Ronald Elcock says in an email that the accident happened overnight but did not say whether it occurred Sunday night or Monday morning.

The woman died of her injuries at a hospital and her name was not made public.

In a statement Monday, Uber said: “Our hearts go out to the victim’s family. We’re fully cooperating with @TempePolice and local authorities as they investigate this incident.”

Dara Khosrowshahi. the company’s CEO, tweeted this statement: Some incredibly sad news out of Arizona. We’re thinking of the victim’s family as we work with local law enforcement to understand what happened.

Some incredibly sad news out of Arizona. We’re thinking of the victim’s family as we work with local law enforcement to understand what happened. https://t.co/cwTCVJjEuz — dara khosrowshahi (@dkhos) March 19, 2018

According to Bloomberg News, in response to the death, Uber suspended driverless testing in Pittsburgh, San Francisco, Toronto and the greater Phoenix area.

Uber has been testing the self-driving vehicles in Tempe and Phoenix for months. Late last month, California announced new rules that will allow driverless cars to be tested in California for the first time without a person behind a steering wheel.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)