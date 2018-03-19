PARAMOUNT (CBSLA) — Four students were sent to the hospital Monday after being hit by a truck near Paramount High School, according to officials.

Lakewood Sheriff’s say the vehicle lost control when it veered onto the sidewalk and struck the four students.

The incident happened at Rosecrans Ave. and Downey Ave. in Paramount. Authorities say the call came in at around 3:15 p.m.

Authorities confirmed all of the victims are Paramount High School students.

The conditions of the victims are unknown.

This is a breaking news report. More information will be provided as it becomes available.