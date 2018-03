OXNARD (CBSLA) — Oxnard and Ventura County Fire officials are assessing five people for various injuries following a traffic collision at a Costco.

The accident happened at around 11:35 a.m. at a Costco in the 2000 block of Ventura Boulevard.

According to fire officials, none of the victim’s injuries appear to be life-threatening.

This is a breaking news report. More information will be provided as it becomes available.