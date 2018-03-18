SANTA MONICA (CBSLA) — From cars to restaurants?

Tesla may be expanding its reach by aiming its sights on the restaurant business.

The Los Angeles Times reports that the electric car-maker has put in an application to obtain permits to build a diner.

If approved, published reports indicate that the site would be in Santa Monica and would include charging pumps for electric cars.

Back in January, Elon Musk hinted at the idea.

In a Tweet, he said he was “gonna put an old school drive-in, roller skates & rock restaurant” in LA.